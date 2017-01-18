× The Carry Out 1-18-17: “Poor Rod Blagojevich, he has a bad relationship with the current President and he was fired by the next”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Obama holding his last press conference, more lawmakers announcing they will skip the inauguration, the Girl Scouts of America getting some flack for being part of the inauguration ceremony, Rod Blagojevich hoping to get his sentence commuted, Garry McCarthy getting subpoenaed in the Jessie Jackson Jr. divorce case, EPA nominee Scott Pruitt being grilled on Capitol Hill, Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Blackhawks getting back to their winning ways, the Bulls losing at the buzzer, the Illini getting blown out by Purdue and researchers concluding that too much sitting during the day makes you age faster.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio