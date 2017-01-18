The Carry Out 1-18-17: “Poor Rod Blagojevich, he has a bad relationship with the current President and he was fired by the next”

Convicted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich walks through a hoard of media toward his house before giving a news conference outside his home March 14, 2012 in Chicago. Blagojevich must report to a federal prison in Colorado by tomorrow to start serving a 14-year term he received for his conviction on numerous counts of fraud and corruption including attempting to sell the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by then Senator Barack Obama. (Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Obama holding his last press conference, more lawmakers announcing they will skip the inauguration, the Girl Scouts of America getting some flack for being part of the inauguration ceremony, Rod Blagojevich hoping to get his sentence commuted, Garry McCarthy getting subpoenaed in the Jessie Jackson Jr. divorce case, EPA nominee Scott Pruitt being grilled on Capitol Hill, Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Blackhawks getting back to their winning ways, the Bulls losing at the buzzer, the Illini getting blown out by Purdue and researchers concluding that too much sitting during the day makes you age faster.

