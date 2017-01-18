The Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1/18/17

Posted 6:19 AM, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:30AM, January 18, 2017
associated-bank111

On January 18th 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:

  • The World Economic Forum Continues Today
  • The Labor Department releases it’s Consumer Price Index for December
  • The Federal Reserve will present it’s research on industrial production for December along with the Beige Book
  • The National Association of Home Builders releases it’s housing market index for January
  • Goldman Sachs, Citi Group, and Netflix all release quarterly earnings today

 