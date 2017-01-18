The Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1/18/17
On January 18th 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:
- The World Economic Forum Continues Today
- The Labor Department releases it’s Consumer Price Index for December
- The Federal Reserve will present it’s research on industrial production for December along with the Beige Book
- The National Association of Home Builders releases it’s housing market index for January
- Goldman Sachs, Citi Group, and Netflix all release quarterly earnings today