× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.18.16: Wonderful Wednesday!

Valerie Jarrett joined the show today to discuss her time in the White House as a senior advisor to President Obama. CEO of Lumity, Kara Kennedy, stopped by the studio to talk about the great things they are doing with kids in the under served areas of Chicago. We debuted ‘Undercover John,’ and Chris Collins checked in too to discuss the success of the Cats’ men’s basketball team thus far this season.