× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/17/17 Full Show | A show where Chicago’s a Fairytale, Pizza Wars exist, Steve Dale saves pets and Obama Pardons Everyone

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti Vasquez welcomes in Steven Wiley, author of “Fairytale Chicago” who discusses his new book as well as the allure of the beautiful city of Chicago.

Then, Alyse Burman – director of the 17th annual “Pizza Wars” which selects supreme pizzeria while raising funds for area children in need joins the show to shed some light on the event.

Have a question about pets? Resident WGN Pet Expert, Steve Dale joins the show to tell us the latest news about animals as well as touch on the recent closing of the Ringling Brothers Circus.

Finally, Todd Belcore – Criminal Justice advocate and Law professor/Director of Social change chats with Patti about the recent news with the Obama Pardons.

All this and more on tonight’s show!