Moving companies are vowing not help the Chargers move to L.A.

ABC News correspondent in Los Angeles Alex Stone joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about over 25 moving companies in San Diego and Los Angeles have banded together and are vowing not to help the NFL Chargers with their move to Los Angeles. They have launched a website that reads “Dear Chargers, we won’t move you to LA. Love, your local San Diego moving companies.”

