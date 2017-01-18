× Jones Is The Champ; Are Men Cooler With Each Other Than Women?

At 43 years of age Jones wins his first State Championship in ice hockey and as the tournament plays out Jones observes how well his teammates, ranging in age from 24 to 50, get along and he wonders, “could a team of women, with varying ages, get along as well as his beer league team?” Mike questions the notion that men of varying ages are more harmonious than women of varying ages, Jones does not budge. Switching gears, Jones tells Mike about a near encounter with a beautiful Indian girl at a Wrigleyville party, and Mike challenges Jones for not approaching her based on a stupid ethnic assumption.

Show Highlights:

01:06 – Jones, at 43 years of age, wins his first State Championship in ice hockey and during his tournament journey notices how well his teammates, ranging in age from 24 to 50, get along and wonders if a team of women with similar age variances could do the same.

11:39 – Mike challenges Jones assertion that woman of varying ages would not get along as well as men; Jones remains defiant.

23:00 – Mike plays his friend Jenny Franck’s new song, “Colorscreen”, and reminisces about meeting her while she played at a cokehead dive bar when she was a teenager. Jones tells Mike about a near encounter with a beautiful Indian girl at a Wrigleyville party, and his inability to approach her as he assumed the only other Indian guy at the party was her boyfriend. Mike chastises Jones for making such an assumption, and lays into him for missing an opportunity.

34:27 – Jones and Mike discuss ethnic assumptions and their potential cost.