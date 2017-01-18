Is the growing list of Illinois congressmen boycotting the Trump inauguration going to hurt Illinois’ federal funding?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The sun sets on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S, president on January 20. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former Chairman of the Illinois GOP and founder of founder of Next Generation Strategies Pat Brady joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why a growing list of Ilinois congressmen should not boycott the inauguration of President-elect Trump and what’s really behind Gov. Rauner’s choice to skip the festivities.

