× Is the growing list of Illinois congressmen boycotting the Trump inauguration going to hurt Illinois’ federal funding?

Former Chairman of the Illinois GOP and founder of founder of Next Generation Strategies Pat Brady joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why a growing list of Ilinois congressmen should not boycott the inauguration of President-elect Trump and what’s really behind Gov. Rauner’s choice to skip the festivities.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3276842/3276842_2017-01-18-184942.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​