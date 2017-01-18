Human foosball tournament in Lakeview comes with a $500 grand prize

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Fans play at the MLS Heineken Rivalry Week Human foosball Soccer event on May 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)

LAKEVIEW — One thing is certain when playing human foosball: Spinning will definitely not be permitted.

Replay Lincoln Park — the recently revamped Headquarters at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. — will host a human foosball tournament from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21.

Teams of six can register for free by emailing foo@replaylincolnpark.com. Up to 16 teams will compete in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with the winning team netting the $500 prize. The runners-up will get $250.

