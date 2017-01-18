Human foosball tournament in Lakeview comes with a $500 grand prize
LAKEVIEW — One thing is certain when playing human foosball: Spinning will definitely not be permitted.
Replay Lincoln Park — the recently revamped Headquarters at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. — will host a human foosball tournament from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
Teams of six can register for free by emailing foo@replaylincolnpark.com. Up to 16 teams will compete in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with the winning team netting the $500 prize. The runners-up will get $250.
