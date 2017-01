× Comedian and musician Tim Cavanagh makes weird ok!

Bill and Wendy are joined by musican, comedian, and friend of the show, Tim Cavanagh. They talk about optimism, awkward handshakes, his album ‘Love, Fish and Sausages’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.