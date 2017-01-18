× Chicago television legend Ben Hollis tells his story of recovery and rediscovery

Ben Hollis, original “Wild Chicago” host and Chicago television royalty, joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, the health issues that he had to deal with over the last year, his recovery process after surgery, the spiritual revelation he had at the David Bowie exhibit at the MCA, when he knew he was back to functioning at a high level, how surgery has helped him become a better artist, how music saved his life and his show this weekend at the Skokie Theatre, “How the Beatles Nearly Ruined My Life and David Bowie Saved It.”

