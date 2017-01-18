Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Marian Hossa, of Slovakia, against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. The Blackhawks won 6-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Blackhawks Crazy: Young and Old
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Marian Hossa, of Slovakia, against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. The Blackhawks won 6-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In Episode 11 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks during their current ‘fathers trip.’