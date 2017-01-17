× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/17: Boeing Chats with Trump, Alcohol in Chicago, & Women’s Chicago March

The usual cast of characters held Tuesday together when CNBC’s Jon Najarian broke down the day’s business including Boeing’s CEO meeting with Pres. Elect Trump, and the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Andrew Herman of DNA Info also talked about this week in alcohol with a new cidery located in Hermosa and a credit card only brewery, and Suzanne Muchin joined Steve to discuss the Women’s March this weekend in Chicago and posed an important question.