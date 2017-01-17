CHICAGO - JULY 26: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich signs a copy of his book "The Governor" as he leaves court July 26, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Lawyers gave their closing arguments today and the case is expected to go to the jury tomorrow. Blagojevich has been charged with corruption including accusations of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama after the November 2008 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
What does the commutation of Chelsea Manning signal for Rod Blagojevich?
Premier criminal defense attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning and what that means for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.
