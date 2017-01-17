× What does the commutation of Chelsea Manning signal for Rod Blagojevich?

Premier criminal defense attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning and what that means for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3275771/3275771_2017-01-17-191911.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

