What can you learn about Chicago by living in the Underground Pedway?

Margaret Hicks of Chicago Elevated joins Justin to recap her week living underground and exploring the Chicago Pedway. Margaret talks about why she decided to take this project on, what she learned about the Pedway that she didn’t already know, the community of people who use the Pedway, the parts of the Pedway that are unfamiliar to most people and what can be improved to the Pedway to truly make it the 78th neighborhood in Chicago.

