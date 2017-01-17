× What can we expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration week?

It’s Monday so that means it’s Touché time! Chris and Dave are out and capably filling their shoes tonight are Tracy Sefl and Charles Lipson. Tracy and Charles talk about what we can expect from inauguration week, the various protests planned around the country, Donald Trump saying NATO is obsolete, the Trump Cabinet nominees and the Chicago Cubs visit to the White House.

