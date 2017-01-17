× What are the restaurants and bars people will be talking about in 2017?

Food and drink expert Audarshia Townsend joins Justin to talk about where we should be eating and drinking in 2017. Audarshia previews what 2017 has in store for us including the current vegetable trend, what we can expect from Chicago Restaurant Week, where the hot neighborhoods for dining will be and the restaurant openings we should most look forward to this year.

