Video: People love doughnuts, or are they just nuts?

Krispy Kreme returned to the Chicago market earlier this month, opening a store in south suburban Homewood. Fans love the glazed doughnuts so much that they’re waiting in the drive-through line for three hours, at 1:00 in the morning, as is seen in this viral video from Facebook user Cecil Guyton. (Note: Video contains some adult language.)
