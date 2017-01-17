× Top Five@5 (1/17/17): Betty White turns 95, Alex Baldwin on his role on SNL, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 17th, 2017:

Vice President-elect Mike Prence talks about how his life has changed in the wake of the election, Gloria Allred presents a lawsuit on behalf of a woman who claims Donald Trump lied about touching her in a sexual way, Alec Baldwin talks about playing the role of President-elect Trump, Stephen A. Smith trolls Dallas Cowboy fans, and Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3275770/3275770_2017-01-17-191710.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

