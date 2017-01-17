This is the deepest depth a human can go in Chicago city limits

The Calumet TARP Pumping Station is the lowest point of the TARP System and lowest point in Chicago. (Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago / via DNAinfo)

CHICAGO — How low can you go within Chicago city limits?

About 365 feet below ground, according to Kevin Fitzpatrick, managing civil engineer for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

That’s where the floor of the Calumet TARP Pumping Station pump rooms rest far below Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood at 400 E. 130th St.

It’s the lowest inhabitable point in Chicago.

