× The Opening Bell 1-17-17: Proper Digital Practices for 21st Century Companies

On the January 17, 2016 episode of The Opening Bell, Steve brought in two guests that will overhaul your company in two realms: visual advertising & having an online presence. Ted Frank (Author and Advertising Guru) talked with Steve about his new book, “Get To The Heart“. Nick Choat continued with the digital marketing advice about having an online presence in today’s day and age, making or breaking the way business moves forward. Steve and Nick detailed the advice in Nick’s book, “Online or Flatline“.