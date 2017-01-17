× The Carry Out 1-17-17: “Some are critical of the move to commute Chelsea Manning’s sentence, but most are just confused on which pronoun to use”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Obama commuting the sentences of Chelsea Manning and Oscar Lopez Rivera, Donald Trump entering the White House with historically low approval ratings, Trump being sued by a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” the NFL reportedly telling Lady Gaga to avoid political talk at the Super Bowl, Vine shutting down for good, a new survey saying abortions have fallen to the lowest levels since Roe v. Wade in 1973, Bears QB Jay Cutler getting body shamed on Instagram, Jon Lester clarifying why he wasn’t at the White House yesterday, the Bulls taking on the Mavericks, the Hawks playing the Avalanche and a female zebra shark giving birth without a male partner.

