Of course it’s raining again…exactly what you’d expect in January…not! But the show must go on! Coach Q talks about the Dad’s trip, former NASA engineer Homer Hickam remembers the last man to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan. Bill Kurtis previews Trump’s inauguration, and Cochran reads the speech that ‘The Donald’ would have done for the Cubs if they had visited the White House while he was in office.