Sen. Durbin on Rod Blagojevich being commuted by President Obama: “14 years…is really hard to explain”

Posted 11:56 PM, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06AM, January 18, 2017
Senator Dick Durbin (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Senator Dick Durbin (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a lot, including President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, whether-or-not Rod Blagojevich should have his sentence commuted, members of Congress choosing to skip President-elect Trump’s inauguration, and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​