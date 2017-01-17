Sen. Durbin on Rod Blagojevich being commuted by President Obama: “14 years…is really hard to explain”
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a lot, including President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, whether-or-not Rod Blagojevich should have his sentence commuted, members of Congress choosing to skip President-elect Trump’s inauguration, and the future of the Affordable Care Act.
