Sen. Durbin on Rod Blagojevich being commuted by President Obama: “14 years…is really hard to explain”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a lot, including President Obama commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, whether-or-not Rod Blagojevich should have his sentence commuted, members of Congress choosing to skip President-elect Trump’s inauguration, and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3275736/3275736_2017-01-17-185236.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

