Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 1/16/17 Full Show | Whiskey, Sketchfest Party and the Demise of Ringling Brothers Circus

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti Vasquez and guest comedian Paul Farhvar discuss the latest happenings in Chicago and nationwide!

First, Patti looks back on the legendary civil rights activist and pastor, Martin Luther King as we celebrate his holiday. Patti and the crew take a listen to clips of his past speeches and reflect on what the day means to them as well as the importance of the holiday during this uncertain time in American culture.

Then, we’ve got music from Matt Federman who plays his folksy original songs as gives us some insight into his career and life. The gang from Sketchfest join the round table to discuss the close of their shows and Martin Duffy of the Irish Heritage Center here in Chicago shares his whiskey expertise with the crew.

Finally, former Ringling Brothers clown – Kevin Burke – joins us by phone to discuss the recent ending of an institution as The Ringling Brothers Circus closes its doors.