PHOTO: The civil rights leader Martin Luther KIng (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the "March on Washington". King said the march was "the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States." (Photo credit: -/AFP/Getty Images)
Martin Luther King Day | A look back at his famous orations and legendary life as a civil rights activist
PHOTO: The civil rights leader Martin Luther KIng (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the "March on Washington". King said the march was "the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States." (Photo credit: -/AFP/Getty Images)
Patti looks back on the legendary civil rights activist and pastor, Martin Luther King as we celebrate his holiday. Patti and the crew take a listen to clips of his past speeches and reflect on what the day means to them as well as the importance of the holiday during this uncertain time in American culture.