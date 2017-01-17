× Live from Studio 435: Split Single

The great Jason Narducy joins Justin to talk about his new Split Single record, “Metal Frames,” the supporting role he plays with Bob Mould and Superchunk, why he decided to take on this Split Single project, the community of musicians that he works with, the great venues he plays around town, the music that influences him, the “Sexiest Elbows in Rock” web series, an upcoming show at Schubas and how you should never take any show for granted. Jason also sings a few songs (with help from the marvelous Jennifer Hall!) including “Glori,” “Blank Ribbons” and “Leave My Mind.”

