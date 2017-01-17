× Former chairman of the House Select Intel Comm. on Obama commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence: “Absolutely the wrong thing to do”

Former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, former FBI special agent, and current host “Declassified” on CNN, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President-elect Trump’s relationship with the U.S. intelligence community and President Obama commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3275738/3275738_2017-01-17-185338.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

