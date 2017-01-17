WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) questions Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius about the troubled launch of the Healthcare.gov website October 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. The federal healthcare insurance exchange site has been plagued by problems since its launch on October 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Former chairman of the House Select Intel Comm. on Obama commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence: “Absolutely the wrong thing to do”
Former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, former FBI special agent, and current host “Declassified” on CNN, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President-elect Trump’s relationship with the U.S. intelligence community and President Obama commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence.
