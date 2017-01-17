WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife Sandi Jackson leave the federal court house after being sentenced to prison, August 14, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jackson was sentenced to 30 months in prison for using $750, 000 in campaign money to pay for living expenses and luxury items. His wife received a 12-month prison term. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Explaining why Garry McCarthy and two former Chicago cops were subpoenaed in the Jackson divorce
WGN-TV investigative reporter Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss news the former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy, former Chicago police sergeant Rick Simon, and former Chicago Police Officer James Love were subpoenaed about gifts, trips, and correspondences involving Sandi Jackson, as they pertain to her divorce from former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.
