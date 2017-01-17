× Explaining why Garry McCarthy and two former Chicago cops were subpoenaed in the Jackson divorce

WGN-TV investigative reporter Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss news the former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy, former Chicago police sergeant Rick Simon, and former Chicago Police Officer James Love were subpoenaed about gifts, trips, and correspondences involving Sandi Jackson, as they pertain to her divorce from former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3275805/3275805_2017-01-17-200305.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

