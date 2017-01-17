Scott finds out about Civis Analytics from Dan Wagner. The goal of Civis is to help organizations find the truth in their data, and to spur them to actions that will change the world for the better.
Civis Analytics: Data science technology and brainpower to understand the data of the people
