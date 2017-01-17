× Chicago’s most romantic man, Jeff Lawler

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by ‘Chicago’s most romantic man’, and owner of Geja’s Cafe, Jeff Lawler! They talk about the countries most romantic restaurant restaurant, the fondue craze, the couple’s he’s helped get engaged, and much more.

