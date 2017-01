× Betty White Turns 95!

Dave looks back at his first guest interview ever, 5 years ago with the legendary Betty White who turns 95 this week. They talk about her early days in television dating back to the 1939 New York World’s Fair, and sitcoms ‘Life with Elizabeth’, ‘Date with The Angels’, the original game shows ‘Password’ and ‘Match Game’, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Golden Girls’.