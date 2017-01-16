× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/16/17: Oversharing Social Media & Holograms

It was a celebratory Monday, appreciating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the Chicago Cubs visiting the White House. Steve Bertrand chatted about the latest social media and technology news with Will Flanagan (General Manager of Chicago Inno). Recent NFL players live streaming brought up the question of, “how much should we share?”, MLK Day is being celebrating with holograms at 1871 (similar to Tupac hologram in 2012), and personal chicken coops are coming to a city near you soon.