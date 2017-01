× WGN TV political analyst, Paul Lisnek: Clarifying the 20th amendment

Bill and Wendy are joined by WGN political analyst, and friend of the show, Paul Lisnek! They talk about what exactly happen if the President Elect wasn’t fit to hold the office, the electoral college, and more.

