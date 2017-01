× WGN Radio Theatre #146: The Whistler, The Jack Benny Program, The Big Story

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 1, 2017. Tonight, we present”The Whistler: The Tale the Dead Man Told” (10-16-44), “The Jack Benny Program: The Egg & I” (04-20-47) and “The Big Story: Gambling, Divorce and Murder” (01-11-50).