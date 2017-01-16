The Chicago Cubs visit the White House to celebrate their 2016 World Series championship. Ryan Burrow reports from Washington, DC.
Video: Cubs to visit the White House
-
Kevin Powell: “The Cubs are the clear-cut favorites not only in the National League but in Major League Baseball as well”
-
Photos: Up close and personal at the Cubs Rally
-
720 Sports Saturday: Cubs are a fascinating story no matter the outcome
-
The Morning After: Parade Details, Celebrity Reactions and Harry Caray’s Call
-
This is the year! – Chicago Cubs win World Series
-
-
Audio: Chicago Cubs World Series victory rally
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 3 – Cubs vs. Indians
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 7 – Cubs at Indians
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 6 – Cubs at Indians
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 4 – Cubs vs. Indians
-
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 5 – Cubs vs. Indians
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 1 – Cubs at Indians
-
Live blog: 2016 World Series Game 2 – Cubs at Indians