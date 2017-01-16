Top Five@5 (1/16/17): The Cubs make it to the White House, Alec Baldwin mocks the Donald, and more…

Posted 8:42 PM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48PM, January 17, 2017
Cubs manager Joe Maddon and President Obama hold a W flag (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Top Five@5 for Monday, January 16th, 2017:

The son of Martin Luther King Jr. meets with Donald Trump, Steven A. Smith attacks those who attacked black leaders for meeting with President-elect Trump, an Australian news anchor comes to blows with one of her reporters of her wardrobe, the Chicago Cubs finally make it to the White House, and Alec Baldwin mocks The Donald on SNL.

