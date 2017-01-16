× The Opening Bell 1-16-17: Doctors on Healthcare and Email

Ringing in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Steve Grzanich chatted about one of the biggest concern looming for many American’s the healthcare transition. The CEO Spotlight featured Dr. AJ Acierno of DecisionOne Dental to talk about the dental changes and concerns that people should be aware of with the transition. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai also joined Steve to talk about his entrepreneurial and inventing experience. As a respected systems scientist, he is considered one of the inventors of email.