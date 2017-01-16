The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Donald Trump promising insurance for everyone

Posted 3:56 PM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:02PM, January 16, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news cenference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017 in New York City. This is Trump's first official news conference since the November elections. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about a Washington Post interview Donald Trump did where he promised universal healthcare, and more.

 

 

