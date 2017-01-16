× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-16-17

We have another amazing show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Tracy Sefl and Charles Lipson are here to look ahead to the transition of power and Donald Trump’s inauguration day, Mike and Fred Klonsky discuss their careers as educators, activists and advocates, Audarshia Townsend tells us where we should be eating and drinking in 2017, Margaret Hicks explains what it was like to spend a week underground in the Chicago Pedway and we end the show in Studio 435 with live music from the fabulous Jason Narducy!

