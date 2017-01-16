× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/16/17): A look at Obama’s impact on Illinois, the nature of a “hate crime,” and Kasso’s plans for a fake baby

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 47 (01/16/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary to discuss President Obama’s benefit to Illinois during his eight years in the White House, whether or not “hate crimes” deserve special distinction from other crimes, and why everyone should take a trip to the Grand Canyon. Plus, Kasso has viral video ideas for Kristen’s fake baby.

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @JPCarlin Follow @PeerFoodsGroup

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here