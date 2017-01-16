The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/16/17): A look at Obama’s impact on Illinois, the nature of a “hate crime,” and Kasso’s plans for a fake baby

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 47 (01/16/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary to discuss President Obama’s benefit to Illinois during his eight years in the White House, whether or not “hate crimes” deserve special distinction from other crimes, and why everyone should take a trip to the Grand Canyon. Plus, Kasso has viral video ideas for Kristen’s fake baby.

