× The Carry Out 1-16-17: “If you are truly interested in uniting the country, ripping on SNL is a great start because bipartisan disdain for the aging variety show works”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump getting ready for the inauguration by criticizing NATO and SNL, the Chicago Cubs visiting the White House, some Chicago aldermen stepping forward and asking the Justice Department to investigate Chicago’s Law Department, Ringling Bros. Circus coming to an end, smart phone companies working on ways to deal with battery fires, the Green Bay Packers beating the Dallas Cowboys, former Bears player Devin Hester turning back the clock in his playoff appearance with the Seattle Seahawks, the Bulls hitting the halfway point of the season at 21-21, the Blackhawks losing to the Wild, the Northwestern men’s basketball team surging and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” becoming the highest grossing film of 2016.

