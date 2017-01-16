Apollo astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, stands near a solar eclipse display, showing the moon passing in front of the sun, at the Science Museum in Boston Wednesday afternoon, July 7, 1999. Cernan is in Boston to help the museum celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first moonwalk. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
‘The big freebie out of space is education’ – Remembering astronaut Gene Cernan
We remember astronaut Gene Cernan, who was born and raised in the Chicago area and was the last man to walk on the moon, with this July 15, 2011 interview featuring Cernan and fellow astronaut Jim Lovell. Gene Cernan died today at age 82.