Reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Fred and Mike Klonsky join Justin to talk about their distinguished careers as educators, activists and advocates, their roles in the civil rights movement, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., when they became interested in politics, the election of Donald Trump, Donald Trump’s attack on U.S. Representative John Lewis, how kids today learn about the protest movement, how Chicago has changed through the years and their roles in trying to bring equality to the city of Chicago.

