× Nick D and Crew’s List of The Top Movies of 2016

Last week Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter revealed choices for the best and worst movies of 2016. Their ‘Best of’ lists are below.

To hear the reasons behind the rankings, click here. And to hear a web-exclusive podcast featuring the annual subcategories, click here.

Nick D’s Best of 2016

1. La La Land

2. Paterson

3. Kubo and The Two Strings

4. Manchester By The Sea

5. The Witch

6. Don’t Breathe

7. Green Room

8. The Neon Demon

9. Don’t Think Twice

10. The Edge of Seventeen

11. A Monster Calls

12. Loving

13. Everybody Wants Some

14. The Eyes of My Mother

15. The Invitation

16. Hell or High Water

17. Midnight Special

18. Arrival

19. Other People

20. Jackie

Erik’s Best of 2016

1. Sing Street

2. Jackie

3. La La Land

4. Manchester by the Sea

5. Pete’s Dragon

6. A Monster Calls

7. Moonlight

8. Life, Animated

9. Kubo and the Two Strings

10. Sausage Party

11. Tower

12. Green Room

13. Don’t Think Twice

14. Elle

15. Hacksaw Ridge

16. The Handmaiden

17. Gleason

18. Kate Plays Christine

19. Hail, Caesar

20. Krisha

Collin’s Best of 2016

1. Arrival

2. Kubo and the Two Strings

3. Sing Street

4. Moonlight

5. Krisha

6. Cameraperson

7. La La Land

8. A Monster Calls

9. Certain Women

10. Toni Erdmann

11. The Red Turtle

12. Loving

13. Silence

14. Manchester By the Sea

15. Pete’s Dragon

16. The Handmaiden

17. Jackie

18. First Girl I Loved

19. Hunt For the Wilderpeople

20. I, Daniel Blake