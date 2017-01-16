Nick D and Crew’s List of The Top Movies of 2016
Last week Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter revealed choices for the best and worst movies of 2016. Their ‘Best of’ lists are below.
To hear the reasons behind the rankings, click here. And to hear a web-exclusive podcast featuring the annual subcategories, click here.
Nick D’s Best of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Kubo and The Two Strings
4. Manchester By The Sea
5. The Witch
6. Don’t Breathe
7. Green Room
8. The Neon Demon
9. Don’t Think Twice
10. The Edge of Seventeen
11. A Monster Calls
12. Loving
13. Everybody Wants Some
14. The Eyes of My Mother
15. The Invitation
16. Hell or High Water
17. Midnight Special
18. Arrival
19. Other People
20. Jackie
Erik’s Best of 2016
1. Sing Street
2. Jackie
3. La La Land
4. Manchester by the Sea
5. Pete’s Dragon
6. A Monster Calls
7. Moonlight
8. Life, Animated
9. Kubo and the Two Strings
10. Sausage Party
11. Tower
12. Green Room
13. Don’t Think Twice
14. Elle
15. Hacksaw Ridge
16. The Handmaiden
17. Gleason
18. Kate Plays Christine
19. Hail, Caesar
20. Krisha
Collin’s Best of 2016
1. Arrival
2. Kubo and the Two Strings
3. Sing Street
4. Moonlight
5. Krisha
6. Cameraperson
7. La La Land
8. A Monster Calls
9. Certain Women
10. Toni Erdmann
11. The Red Turtle
12. Loving
13. Silence
14. Manchester By the Sea
15. Pete’s Dragon
16. The Handmaiden
17. Jackie
18. First Girl I Loved
19. Hunt For the Wilderpeople
20. I, Daniel Blake
