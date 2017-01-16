× “Elton Jim” Turano reflects on why he has a problem with birthdays, and gives the Golden Globes a skewering

In this 35th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano insightfully and hilariously looks back at why he’s always had an uneasy relationship with his birthday, as he suggests it’s a day to celebrate parents — not ourselves. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti tackle the recent Golden Globe ceremony — skewering Jimmy Fallon and Meryl Streep. And Emily shares her pre-teen George Michael memories.