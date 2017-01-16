× Drazen Grubisic: Museum of Broken Relationships

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by co-founder of the Museum of Broken Relationships, Drazen Grubisic. The Museum of Broken Relationships puts the stories of real people on display with an item related to their failed relationship. These personal stories reflect the entire spectrum of break-ups, from the devilishly funny to the traumatic tales of lost love.