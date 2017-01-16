Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre for Sweeney Todd

You could win a night out with Dean Richards at Paramount Theatre! Enter for the chance to win two tickets to see the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30pm and meet Dean before the show.
