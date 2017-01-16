× Bret Baier explains why President-elect Trump’s language about NATO is “setting off alarm bells around the world”

FOX News Channel’s(FNC) chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Bret Baier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes talks about President-elect Trump’s stance on NATO and what impact that is having around the world.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3274670/3274670_2017-01-16-192310.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

