× Bill Kurtis on President-elect Trump ahead of his inauguration “he’s making crazy talk”

Legendary anchorman and Chicagoan, Bill Kurtis joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the historic inauguration of Donald Trump and his new special on the Decades Network featuring 14 historic Presidential Inauguration speeches, everyone from JFK to Obama.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3274679/3274679_2017-01-16-193219.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

