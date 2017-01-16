Ald. Waguespack explains why he wants the DOJ to investigate “pattern of concealment” in Chicago’s Law Department

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he and the rest of the City Council’s Progressive Caucus think the Department of Justice should investigate Chicago’s Law Department for “a pattern of obfuscation and there’s a pattern of concealment that runs up through the Law Department and the mayor’s office.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3274675/3274675_2017-01-16-192815.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​